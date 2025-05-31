Goa Statehood Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer was the chief guest at the 39th Goa Statehood Dy celebrations organised under ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Goa is called the “Pearl of the Orient” for its splendid natural beauty and is well known for its vibrant culture, breathtaking beaches and hospitable people. He said even though Goa is the smallest State in India by area, its contributions to India’s cultural and economic landscape are immense and it has made its mark on the global stage with its flourishing tourism, high literacy, rich biodiversity, and inclusive governance. The Governor said it is important to strengthen people-to-people connection and nation-building through a common vision of cultural exchange between people from different regions and continue to share the unbreakable bond of ‘One Nation One People.’

The programme commenced with a video message from PS Sridharan Pillai, Governor of Goa, followed by key board performance by Gopika Vaishnavi and Goa folk dance performance by Y Kavya, D Jayasree, P Mallika, R Sai Lakshmi, M Hasini and G Naga Durga. Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, Secretary to Governor, officials and staff members of Raj Bhavan, students from Goa state studying in educational institutions in and around Vijayawada, attended the programme.