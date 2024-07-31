Godavari flood level decreases

Rajamahendravaram: Godavari flood level is gradually decreasing at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, Dowleswaram.

Water level of 12.70 feet was recorded at 6 pm on Tuesday.

The authorities withdrew the second warning here and the first warning is in force. A quantity of 11.30 lakh cusecs of water is being released into the sea and 7,200 cusecs released to the delta canals.

Flood level in Bhadrachalam was 43 feet at 6 pm. The officials said that a slight increase was recorded in Bhadrachalam from Tuesday morning to evening.

A level of 43 feet is the first warning level in Bhadrachalam, so the flood recedes here. The first warning is likely to be withdrawn. There is concern in the flood mandals of Polavaram as the flood level here has been increasing and decreasing for a few days.