Godavari flows steadily at Dhawaleswaram, 8,700 causes released to crops canals

Godavari flood flow continues steadily at Dhawaleswaram in East Godavari district. The officials are releasing 8,700 cusecs of water from the barrage to crop canals and 23 lakh cusecs of water into the sea. The third danger warning continues. Officials have advised the villagers to remain alert until the flood recedes completely.



Meanwhile, the flood flow is monitored from the state control room from time to time. 10 NDRF and 10 SDRF teams have taken up relief efforts in other villages along with the flooded villages of Lanka. It has been revealed that 97,000 people have been moved to safe areas so far and 84,000 people have been moved to 191 rehabilitation centers so far.

He explained that 256 medical camps and 1,25,015 food packets are being distributed in flood affected areas. The flood of Godavari at Polavaram project has reduced slightly. The flood water reaches 36.3 meters at the spillway and 20.28 lakh cusecs of water is being released through 48 gates.