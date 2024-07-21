Godavari in spate amid rains, Dowleshwaram and Bhadrachalam overflows

The heavy rains for the past three to four days have caused the Godavari river to overflow, leading to chaos in several districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In Dowleshwaram cotton barrage, the water level rose to 10.90 feet, prompting authorities to release 175 gates and discharge 5 lakh cusecs of flood water downstream.

In Bhadrachalam, Telangana, the Godavari river reached 36.10 feet with 6,22,233 cusecs of water being discharged. Similarly, at the Polavaram project, the water level reached 31,700 meters, and 7,96,686 cusecs of water was released downstream.

The overflowing streams and bends in the agency have caused traffic disruptions in many villages, with people resorting to boat travel in some areas. Heavy rains in Chintoor Agency have further exacerbated the situation, with officials issuing warnings to residents of low-lying villages.



In light of the damage caused by the floods, Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao will inspect the damaged Peddavagu project dam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana. Repair works will be initiated with irrigation officials, and farmers affected by the floods will be visited to assess the damage.

