Godavari recedes further at Dowleswaram Barrage, water level at 14.5 ft

The flow of Godavari has further receded at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district. The current water level at this barrage is 14.5 feet from which 5,400 cusecs of water is being released to crop canals and 13.94 lakh cusecs of water to the sea. However, level 2 warning continues as the flow recedes.

Meanwhile, the flood water continue to the Srisailam reservoir with 2,22,935 cusecs flow coming from Jurala and Sunkesula. The full water level of Srisailam reservoir is 885 feet and currently the water has reached 879 feet. The capacity of the project is 215.80 TMC and currently there is a water storage of 182.99 TMC. 21,729 cusecs of water is being released to Sagar for power generation in the right and left bank hydropower stations.



Authorities are releasing 10,000 cusecs of water from Srisailam to Pothireddypadu, 597 cusecs to Handrineeva and 2,400 cusecs to Kalvakurti.