Hyderabad: Meeting with Haj volunteers held
Ahead of the Haj camp, a review meeting was held at the Telangana State Haj Committee with Haj volunteers by Tafseer Iqbal, IPS, Special Secretary to Government, Minorities Welfare Department, Government of Telangana.
During the meeting, Tafseer Iqbal, along with Shaikh Liyakat Hussain, Executive Officer, Telangana State Haj Committee, and other officers, discussed the issues of the Haj pilgrimage.
He gave instructions to the Haj volunteers (Khadimul Hujjaj) to perform their duties honestly and serve the Haj pilgrims wholeheartedly for their well-being. He said that if any Haj volunteer did not perform their duty well or was found guilty in the journey of Haj pilgrimage – 2024 the Telangana State Haj Committee will take action against them.
Tafseer Iqbal further informed to serve pilgrims in distress and work for the welfare of the Haj pilgrims during their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Haj – 2024. Irfan Shareef, Assistant Executive Officer, Telangana State Haj Committee, and other officials of the Haj Committee were also present.