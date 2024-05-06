People living in fear under Jagan’s mafia rule: Sharmila

Nellore: Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy stated that all sections of people in the State have been living in fear and panic with the mafia rule going on in Andhra Pradesh. As part of electioneering, the PCC chief addressed a huge public gathering in Kovuru Assembly segment on Sunday.

Sharmila pointed out that no development took place during these five years rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, except encouraging 'murder politics'. Criticising Chief Minister Jagan for his failure in developing the State, she mocked that Jagan spoke like a tiger when he was in Opposition, but became like a cat after becoming the CM. She said there was no change in AP and even after 10 years it’s still the same, accusing CM Jagan of ignoring to address problems being faced by people.

The State might have witnessed abnormal development if either TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu or CM Jagan tried for Special Category Status, but the duo failed in achieving the status. Instead, they pledged the prestige of the State at the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their political and vested interests.

Neither Chandrababu nor Jagan has clarity in achieving SCS as the duo have always busy of their political interests with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she criticised. The PCC leader challenged that Jagan should answer the public as to why he failed to achieve special status despite people provided 25 MPs to his party in 2019 elections. The Congress leader alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy became the CM by deceiving people with false promises and again he is adopting same methods in 2024 elections to retain power again. But now people are well aware of his tactics and they are prepared to defeat him in the ensuing elections, she added.

Sharmila appealed to the people not to vote in favour of YSRCP as it is like casting vote to BJP only. She urged them to vote for Congress nominees Koppula Raju and Narapareddy Kiran Kumar Reddy in the elections.