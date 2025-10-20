Godavari region BJP’s stronghold: Madhav

Kakinada: BJP state president PVN Madhav said that the Godavari districts have always been a strong base for the party, which secured nearly 27 per cent of the votes in the region.

Speaking as the chief guest at a felicitation ceremony organised for BJP State General Secretary Saligrama Lakshmi Prasanna in Kakinada, Madhav recalled that the party had achieved several unexpected victories in the erstwhile East Godavari district in the past, surprising opposition parties.

He said that the appointment of Lakshmi Prasanna to a key post was recognition of her dedicated and selfless service to the party. Calling upon the Brahmin community to play a more active role in politics, Madhav said that the BJP is advancing with a nationalist vision and inspiring patriotism among the youth.

MLC Somu Veerraju, MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Paka Venkata Satyanarayana, MLA Dr Parthasarathi, former MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, Vetikoori Suryanarayana Raju, Nirmala Kishore, and Kakinada district BJP president Bikkina Visweswara Rao, several party leaders and workers were present.