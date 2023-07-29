Live
- WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats
- Now, Indian cos can go for direct overseas listing
- Gay Model Breaks Norms, Slips Into Lehenga For Falguni & Shane Peacock At India Couture Week 2023
- Godavari river at 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam at 11 am
- Bandi Sanjay appointed as national general secretary of the BJP
- Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
- Govt asks varsities to help Manipur students
- Will women power promote ‘The Marvels’?
- CM inaugurates SAIMUN 2023 at SAI International School
- KNIA urges Chief Secy to take steps to curb extortions
Just In
WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats
Now, Indian cos can go for direct overseas listing
Gay Model Breaks Norms, Slips Into Lehenga For Falguni & Shane Peacock At India Couture Week 2023
Godavari river at 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam at 11 am
Bandi Sanjay appointed as national general secretary of the BJP
Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
Godavari rising gradually
The flood is rising again at Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage in Rajamahendravaram.
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAm: The flood is rising again at Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage in Rajamahendravaram. A third flood warning was issued at Bhadrachalam at 9 p.m. on Friday after the flood rose to 53 feet. A second warning is already in effect at Cotton Barrage in Rajamahendravaram Dowleswaram. Godavari, which was in a falling trend till 9 pm on Friday, then came into a rising trend.
According to the officials of the Water Resources Department, the flood coming from Ellampalli and Kaleswaram projects in the upper areas is stable and the Godavari flood is expected to reduce here in the next 24 hours. At 9 a.m. on Saturday, the flood at Cotton Barrage was 14.50 feet. Downstream 13,83,537 cusecs of water is being released into the sea. As usual, 4000 cusecs are being released to the delta canals.