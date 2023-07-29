Godavari rising gradually

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAm: The flood is rising again at Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage in Rajamahendravaram. A third flood warning was issued at Bhadrachalam at 9 p.m. on Friday after the flood rose to 53 feet. A second warning is already in effect at Cotton Barrage in Rajamahendravaram Dowleswaram. Godavari, which was in a falling trend till 9 pm on Friday, then came into a rising trend.

According to the officials of the Water Resources Department, the flood coming from Ellampalli and Kaleswaram projects in the upper areas is stable and the Godavari flood is expected to reduce here in the next 24 hours. At 9 a.m. on Saturday, the flood at Cotton Barrage was 14.50 feet. Downstream 13,83,537 cusecs of water is being released into the sea. As usual, 4000 cusecs are being released to the delta canals.