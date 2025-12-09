Godavari riverbank inspires literary growth: LB Sriram

Rajamahendravaram: Actorand writer LB Sriram said the banks of the Godavari stand as a natural hub of scenic beauty and tourism. A telefilm was shot on Monday at the Ramapaadala Revu area near Dowleswaram, where he is playing the lead role.

Sriram has carried out extensive research on the works of Chellapilla Venkata Sastry, one of the Tirupati Venkata Kavulu. He earlier received a memorial award from the Chellapilla Samithi in Kadiyam of East Godavari district. Kadiyam MPP Velugubanti Venkata Satya Prasad and Chellapilla Samithi general secretary Chilukuri Srinivasa Rao met him and invited him to the State-level literary event of the Janta Kavulu to be held in Kadiyam on the 15th of this month. Sriram said the Godavari riverbank has always inspired literary growth, contributing to the works of the Janta Kavulu, Adikavi Nannaya, Sripada, Chilakamarti, Kandukuri, and Bapu-Ramana. The river’s spirit has energised Telugu literature, he said. The beauty of the Godavari, portrayed on the silver screen, remains unforgettable for Telugu audiences. He described the riverbank not only as a lifeline but also as a radiant centre of tourism. Telefilm director Uday Bhaskar and othersaccompanied him.