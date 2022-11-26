Goddess Padmavathi rides on Swarna Ratham, Garuda Vahanam

Tirupati: On the sixth day morning of the ongoing Karthika Brahmotsavams at Tiruchanur, Goddess Padmavati in the guise of Venna Krishna took a ride on Sarvabhoopala Vahanam on Friday.

The Goddess adorned with an array of dazzling ornaments, dressed as cute Venna Krishna atop flower-decked Sarva Bhupala Vahanam enthralled devotees including school students from various schools who thronged in large numbers to witness the Seva.

Both the seers of Tirumala, JEO Veerabrahmam, Dy EO Lokanatham and others were present.

Srivari Padalu brought in a procession: Srivari Swarna Padalu that usually adorn the holy feet of Sri Malayappa, were brought from Tirumala temple in a procession to Tiruchanur on Friday for Garuda Vahana Seva. These divine feet were rendered special puja amidst Mangala Vaidyam at Pasupu Mandapam on the town outskirts before they were taken in procession, to the accompaniment of traditional music to the shrine.

Later in the evening, Goddess Padmavathi was taken in a procession atop a golden chariot (Swarna Ratham) in Tiruchanur on Friday. The deity adorned with dazzling ornaments mounted on a glowing golden chariot feasted the eyes of the devotees who thronged in large number to witness the religious spectacle.

Goddess Padmavathi took a celestial ride on Garuda Vahanam on the sixth day evening of the annual Brahmotsavams in Tiruchanur on Friday.

Devotees turned in large numbers to have a glimpse of the Vahanam.