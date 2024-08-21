Gokulashtami Asthanam & Utlotsavam at Tirumala

Tirumala: On the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami on August 27, the TTD is organising Gokulashtami Asthanam fete at the Bangaru Vakili Mukha Mandapam inside Srivari temple.

As part of the festivities, Sri Krishna Swamy will be seated on the Sarva Bhopala Vahanam at Mukha Mandapam in the night between 8 pm and 10 pm and thereafter Ekantha Snapana Tirumanjanam will be performed to the Utsava idols of Sri Ugra Srinivasa and His consorts followed by Dwadasaradhana.

Similarly on August 28, the TTD will organise golden Tiruchi Vahana Seva along the Mada streets for both Sri Malayappa Swamy and Sri Krishna Swami, who witness the grand Utlotsavam fete in which local youth and devotees with enthusiasm take part in the traditional pot breaking feat - Utlotsavam.