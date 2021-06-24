Gold biscuits worth Rs. 2.40 crores seized in Kurnool

Kurnool, June 24, 2021: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police have seized 4 kilograms of gold biscuits worth Rs. 2.50 crores at Panchalingala border check post on Thursday. The Circle Inspector, P Srinivasulu told The Hans India that they have seized gold biscuits and other golden jewellery during a vehicle search conducted at Panchalingala border check post. One Mahaveer P Jain, resident of Bangalore was transporting the gold to Bangalore from Hyderabad in a private travels bus. While checking the privates bus, the staff have detected the golden stuff in a box. The person who is carrying the golden stuff was asked to produce valid documents, but he could not produce any supporting evidence.

Transporting without valid documents is illegal and against the law. So, we have seized the entire quantity and a case has been filed under relevant sections. The worth of the golden stuff would be around Rs. 2.40 crores. The seized quantity was handed over to Kurnool Taluka police station for initiating further action from their end, stated P Srinivasulu.

The officer has also said that, Mahaveer P Jain to evade GST he was transporting the golden stuff without any documents.

Sub Inspectors, Gopal Ramudu, Head Constable, Khaza Hussain, Shareef, Ramana Murthy, Jagannatham, constables, Srinivasulu, Sriramulu, Sunder, Tirupal Reddy and others participated in the vehicle checking.