Gold medal winner at Asian Games 2023 Jyoti Surekha receives warm welcome by SAAP

Jyoti Surekha Vennam, a girl from Andhra Pradesh (Vijayawada), has achieved great success by winning three gold medals in the compound archery category at the Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou. After the Asian Games, Jyoti Surekha and the Indian team met with Prime Minister Modi, and she has now returned to her hometown Vijayawada. Her homecoming was marked by an unprecedented welcome from SAAP Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh representatives and local students.

During the reception, SAAP representatives and students congratulated Jyoti Surekha on her remarkable achievement. She spoke to Sakshi TV and expressed her happiness in bringing three gold medals to the country. She credited her success to the support of her family.

Jyoti Surekha expressed her commitment to working hard to achieve future goals. She expressed gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh State Government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for their encouragement. She also thanked the AP government for providing her with the job of deputy collector and supporting her in accordance with the sports policy. Notably, Jyoti Surekha Vennam won three gold medals in the individual and team events in compound archery at the 2023 Asian Games.