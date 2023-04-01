Gold worth Rs 80 lakh and cash 2 lakh goes missing from police station in Kurnool

Kurnool: Two years ago, police in Kurnool seized silver ornaments worth around Rs 80 lakh and Rs 2 lakh cash from two traders during vehicular checks. The case was later transferred to the concerned police station, and the confiscated items were kept in an almirah under the care of a lady constable.



Recently, when the traders approached the police station for the release of the confiscated items, the almirah was opened, and it was discovered that the silver ornaments had gone missing. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and handling of seized items at police stations.

The district SP Siddharth Kaushal has ordered a thorough investigation and appointed the town DSP as the investigation officer. The police suspect the involvement of staff and subordinate officials in the missing seized items. Four circle inspectors who were transferred during the two-year period are being interrogated in connection with the case.