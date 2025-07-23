Live
GoM formed to fix district, revenue division and mandal boundaries
Vijayawada: The state government formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) on Tuesday to address concerns raised by citizens and public representatives regarding changes to the names and boundaries of districts, mandals, and villages.
The GoM includes minister for revenue Anagani Satyaprasad, minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana, minister for home affairs V Anitha, minister for roads and buildings B C . Janardhana Reddy, minister for water resources Nimmala Ramanaidu, minister for food and civil supplies Nadendla Manohar, and minister for health Y Satya Kumar Yadav.
The special chief secretary (revenue) will serve as the committee’s convener.
The committee’s objectives are to resolve disputes over district, revenue division, and mandal boundaries, preserve historical and cultural affiliations during boundary reviews, ensure balanced geographic and demographic distribution for effective governance, and address issues raised by citizens and public representatives.