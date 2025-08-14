GoM to receive petitions on change of district names, borders

Vijayawada: The newly-formed Group of Ministers (GoM) met for the first time on Wednesday at the Secretariat here to discuss the modification of district names and boundaries in Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad, P. Narayana, Vangalapudi Anitha, B.C. Janardhan Reddy, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Nadendla Manohar, and Satyakuamr Yadav. The GoM decided to submit its final report on changes to district, mandal, and village names and boundaries by September 15. To gather public feedback, the ministers will tour the 13 erstwhile district headquarters on August 29 and 30 to receive representations from elected representatives and the public.

Citizens can also submit their requests to the district collectors during this time. The deadline for receiving these representations is September 2. Minister Anagani Satya Prasad stated that the GoM was formed to rectify the ”confusing” district reorganisation implemented by the previous government. He announced that the process of changing district names and boundaries would be completed by December 31.

The changes are intended to improve administrative convenience and increase government revenue. The GoM will focus on adjustments to revenue villages, mandals, divisions, and districts. However, Satya Prasad said that the creation of new districts would be considered, but administrative convenience would be the primary criterion for any such decision.

He also stated that the final report would be submitted well in advance of the December 31 deadline for completing the process of reorganising the districts. He explained that the GoM was formed to address the issues created by the previous government’s ”improper” district reorganization, which has caused significant problems for the public.

The GoM will review changes to the names and boundaries of districts, divisions, mandals, and villages, and will also consider the creation of new districts.

Minister Nadendla Manohar announced that the GoM would also visit two tribal areas, in addition to the former district headquarters, to gather opinions and ensure the changes are convenient for tribal communities.

Even as the GoM meeting was underway, about 15 individuals submitted petitions regarding changes to district, mandal, and village names and boundaries.

Former minister Dokka Manikya Varaprasad submitted a petition requesting that either the Guntur or Palnadu district be named after poet Gurram Jashuva.

A group from Chirala requested that the Bapatla district headquarters be shifted to Chirala and that the district be named after Duggirala Gopalakrishnaiah.

A group from Murapaka in Srikakulam district, led by B S Naidu, petitioned for their village to be declared a mandal center.

The sarpanch, MPTC, and residents of Madicherla village in Krishna district requested that their village be moved from Bapulapadu mandal and merged with either the Nuzvidu or Musunuru mandal.