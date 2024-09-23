  • Menu
Gondi Script Creator Kotnak Jangu Passes Away

Gondi Script Creator Kotnak Jangu Passes Away
Narnur: Kotnak Jangu (90), the creator of the Gondi script and the developer of Gondi numerals and grammar, passed away on Sunday at his residence in Gunjala, Narnur Mandal, Adilabad district, due to health issues.

Jangu made significant contributions to the education of Gond tribal children in Telangana. He developed Gondi-Telugu readers and textbooks for students from grades 1 to 3, helping to enhance their educational growth. His creation of Gondi numerals has been considered a valuable asset to the Gond community.

Jangu’s efforts in promoting the Gondi script were recognized and supported by scholar Acharya Jayadheer Tirumala Rao. Leaders of the Gond community have expressed their condolences on his passing.

