Gonegandla: Officials to submit report on ‘rock split’ to Collector G Srijana

Gonegandla (Kurnool): The officials of district disaster management, mining and revenue departments on Wednesday visited Gonegandla village and inspected the big rock located near Narasappa temple, which was split into two pieces due to sweltering summer heat on April 9 this year.

On learning about the incident, Adoni Sub-Collector Abhisek Kumar along with other district level officials inspected the site and assured the residents that they will remove the rock and before that they will construct a protection wall around it to prevent further damage.

Though the officials assured to construct the protection wall, they did not take any steps in this regard. Demanding the officials to construct protection wall and immediate removal of big rock, the residents staged protests on several occasions. The irony was that the officials concerned are least bothered to construct the protection wall or removal of rock. The residents took the issue to the notice of Yemmiganur MLA Chenna Keshava Reddy also.

The MLA immediately responding to the demand of the residents met the District Collector Dr G Srijana and urged her to take steps to remove the rock and protect the residents from being faced with any unfortunate incidents. The collector after going through the issue has ordered the officials of district disaster management, mining and revenue department to submit a detailed report on the issue. Anupama, the district manager of district disaster management, Rajasekhar, deputy director of the mining department along with Gonegandla Tahsildar Venugopal visited the rock site and studied the situation.

Later speaking to the residents, the officials said that there was no need to worry as there is no threat from the rock. The officials said that they would submit a detailed report to the collector.