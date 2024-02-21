Live
- Indian Navy provides medical assistance to Iranian fishing vessel
- Freed from circus, elephant Suzy celebrates nine years of freedom
- Will not shrink from countering any threat that undermines collective well-being: Rajnath
- Court takes cognisance of ED charge sheets against suspended CBI judge Sudhir Parmar
- iCreate, Microsoft, IT Ministry to skill 11K innovators, startups in AI in India
- LCA Tejas to get futuristic weapons, sensors; MoU inked
- India to have 3 to 4 chip fab plants in next 5 years: IT Minister at PhonePe event
- From air connectivity to IMEC, PM Modi had 'productive meeting' with Greek counterpart: Official
- NTPC signs land lease pact for setting up Green Hydrogen Hub near Vizag
- Abhay Bhargava opens up about fathers bonding with daughters-in-law
Just In
Gonuguntla Suryanarayana flays YSRCP govt
Highlights
Gonuguntla Suryanarayana criticized the YCP government, particularly Chief Minister Jagan, for creating an atmosphere of fear and terror in the state through corruption and attacks on the media.
Gonuguntla Suryanarayana criticized the YCP government, particularly Chief Minister Jagan, for creating an atmosphere of fear and terror in the state through corruption and attacks on the media. He highlighted the lack of development and concern for the people's problems under the current government.
Suryanarayana's actions of providing financial assistance to sick and distressed families shows his commitment to helping those in need and addressing the issues faced by the people.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS