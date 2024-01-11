Live
Good morning north program held under KK Raju in Vizag north constituency
As part of the Good Morning North program, K.K. Raju, Deputy Floor leader and state coordinator of the Vishakapatnam North constituency, along with Hanuk Gari, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee of Kampa Hanuk, conducted a field visit.
They inspected the BT roads, CC roads, drains, culverts, and various development works.
They interacted with the locals and identified their problems to resolve them immediately. They also distributed new pensions to beneficiaries in the 45th ward at the Secretariat. In this program,p DE Harani, AE Uma Maheshwara Rao, the president of the 45th ward, Paidi Raman, Chairman of YAT Corporation, Pilli Sujatha, Haripatnayak, Nayudu, Raju Yadav, Baburao, Nani, Jogi Nayudu, Suresh, Prabhakar Rao, Srinivas, and others participated in the event.