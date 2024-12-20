  • Menu
Goods Train Derails on Araku Route

Goods Train Derails on Araku Route
Highlights

PADERU (ASR District): A goods train derailed in Alluri district of Andhra Pradesh due to heavy rains. Rock s slid onto the track on the Kothavalasa-Kirandul railway route, causing the mishap.

One wagon of the goods train traveling from Visakhapatnam to Araku derailed near the Borra Railway Station.

As a result, train services were severely disrupted. Railway officials have launched restoration efforts on a war footing to clear the track and resume operations.

sidekick