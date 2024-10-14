Gopi Murthy selected as PDF candidate

Rajamahendravaram: Borra Gopi Murthyhas been selected as the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) candidate for the upcoming MLC by-election in the East Godavari district. N Venkateswarlu and KSS Prasad, district leaders of the United Teachers Federation (UTF), emphasised that all previous PDF candidates have advocated for public issues in the legislative council.

The announcement was made during a meeting at SKVT Degree College in Rajahmundry, chaired by UTF State Secretary N Aruna Kumari. Various teacher associations expressed their support for Murthy during the meeting. Venkateswarlu praised the contributions of notable intellectuals from PDF, such as Chukka Ramayya, Dr. Nageswar, and Geyanand, who have provided valuable services as MLCs.

He emphasised that when the previous government allocated valuable lands to MLCs, PDF members did not accept them, showcasing their integrity. KSS Prasad described UTF as a constructive teacher association and urged all teachers to work hard to ensure Gopi Murthy’s victory.

PDF MLC I Venkateswara Rao noted Gopi Murthy’s active participation in various struggles on behalf of teachers. Borra Gopi Murthy appealed to teachers for their support, promising to raise their issues in the legislative council. Leaders from the Contract Lecturers Association and representatives from various districts participated in the meeting.