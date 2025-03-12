Live
- Prevent dumping of waste at graveyards: Municipal Commissioner
- Edible oil racket busted, 1 arrested in joint drive
- Provide better healthcare services to people: Collector to officials
- Prof YL Srinivas to head Central Tribal University
- Tikka Reddy slams YSRCP’s ‘Yuvatha Poru’
- Centre committed to deliver on its promises: Kishan Reddy
- Bright Colors, Bigger Savings: Holi Must-Haves from Amazon.in
- Errors in Inter first year question paper stump students across State
- Sri City strengthens sustainable resource mgmt
- Survey ongoing to identify energy-efficient cooling solutions
Just In
Gora Techno Hub from tomorrow
Former chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation Dr G Satheesh Reddy would be inaugurating the Gora Techno Hub at the Atheist Centre here on Wednesday.
Vijayawada: Former chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation Dr G Satheesh Reddy would be inaugurating the Gora Techno Hub at the Atheist Centre here on Wednesday.
Addressing the media here on Tuesday, chairman of the Gora Techno Hub Dr G Samaram stated that it is a dedicated knowledge hub with the mission to share and disseminate scientific knowledge to the young generation.
The hub aimed at keeping the students abreast of the scientific advancements in order to cultivate the next generation of young scientists.
The Gora Techno Hub is designed to prepare the young generation to Ignite, Inspire and Innovate the latest technology. Extensive display of the latest technologies is the major attraction at the Hub which is dedicated to creating an environment where students can immerse themselves in the wonders of science and technology gaining firsthand knowledge from experts.
The Techno Hub includes the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, and emerging technologies and space exploration room, robotic tour guide.