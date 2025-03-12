Gora Techno Hub from tomorrow

Vijayawada: Former chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation Dr G Satheesh Reddy would be inaugurating the Gora Techno Hub at the Atheist Centre here on Wednesday.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, chairman of the Gora Techno Hub Dr G Samaram stated that it is a dedicated knowledge hub with the mission to share and disseminate scientific knowledge to the young generation.

The hub aimed at keeping the students abreast of the scientific advancements in order to cultivate the next generation of young scientists.

The Gora Techno Hub is designed to prepare the young generation to Ignite, Inspire and Innovate the latest technology. Extensive display of the latest technologies is the major attraction at the Hub which is dedicated to creating an environment where students can immerse themselves in the wonders of science and technology gaining firsthand knowledge from experts.

The Techno Hub includes the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, and emerging technologies and space exploration room, robotic tour guide.