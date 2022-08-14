Gorantla Madhav visits Kurnool, alleges the opposition trying to defame him

YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav who has been in news for the past one week for the wrong reasons was warmly welcomed by the Kuruba caste in Kurnool on Sunday with a huge rally on the national highway from the toll plaza to Bellary chowrasta. They raised slogans against TDP leaders in support of Madhav.



On this occasion, Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav spoke to the media and lashed out at the TDP leaders once again. He warned that the false propaganda spread against him and his party will not yield any results to the rivals. Gorantla Madhav rubbishes the allegations that the police department is helping him and also denied the accusations against him of creating rifts between castes.

The MP further alleged that the TDP national president Chandrababu is suppressing the weaker sections with false propaganda. Meanwhile, the police had house arrested the TDP leaders amid speculations that there would be untoward incidents in the wake of Gorantla Madhav's visit to Hindupur.