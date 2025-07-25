Live
Gotluru sarpanch to attend I-Day fete in New Delhi
The Centre recognises her exceptional contribution to village development and her unwavering commitment to public service
Dharmavaram: In a matter of immense pride for Andhra Pradesh, the Government of India has selected three sarpanches from the State to participate in the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2025.
Among them is Pitta Narasamma, the sarpanch of Gotluru village in Dharmavaram constituency, Sri Sathya Sai district.
Her selection has been attributed to her exceptional contributions to village development and her unwavering commitment to public service at the grassroots level.
Recognising her dedication, the Central government has bestowed this rare honour upon her.
On Thursday, Dharmavaram constituency in-charge Harish Babu visited Gotluru to personally felicitate Narasamma at her residence and conveyed his congratulations.
Minister for Medical and Health, Satya Kumar Yadav, also extended his wishes over a phone call.
“Your efforts being recognised at the national level is commendable.
Public representatives like you are a source of inspiration for rural development. On behalf of the people of Dharmavaram, I feel extremely proud,” the Minister stated.
The felicitation event was attended by Gotluru rural mandal president Gotluru Chandra, senior BJP leaders Ramakrishna, Boya Nagayya, Potukunta Raju, Pawan Kumar Reddy, Jana Sena leaders Chiranjeevi, Rammohan, G Venkatesh and several others.