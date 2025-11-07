Gottipati distributes bicycles to students

Addanki: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar distributed 430 bicycles to students at ZPHS Kopperapadu in Ballikurava mandal on Thursday, as part of a CSR initiative supported by Assist NGO and NREDCAP.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister highlighted that students across Andhra Pradesh are receiving high-quality uniforms, belts, and bags without political symbols for the first time. He praised HRD Minister Nara Lokesh’s efforts to establish a transparent education system, noting that over 16,300 teacher positions have been filled through the Mega DSC recruitment drive.

Later, Ravi Kumar distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund cheques and Letters of Credit to 90 beneficiaries. Then, the minister laid the foundation stone for Rs 4.75 crore BT road connecting Kopperapadu and Jammalamadaka villages, stating it would significantly improve local transportation. He emphasised the coalition government’s commitment to rural infrastructure, revealing that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan immediately approved the road project upon his request.