Gouripeddi’s works hailed in bringing Annamayya Sankeertans closer to people

Gouripeddi’s works hailed in bringing Annamayya Sankeertans closer to people
Tirupati: SVIMS Vice-Chancellor Dr R V Kumar said that Gouripeddi Ramasubba Sharma played a stellar role in bringing Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya Sankeertans closer to the common devotees.

He was among several eminent literary personalities who paid rich tributes to Gouripeddi Ramasubba Sharma on the occasion of his 102nd birth anniversary celebrations grandly organised by TTD at Annamacharya Kala Mandiram in Tirupati on Tuesday evening.

Sri Gouripeddi had successfully encrypted the 27 volumes of Sri Annamacharya sankeertans, the SVIMS chief said.

Among others SVU retired acharya Dr Sarvottama Rao, Dr Gandluri Dattatreya Sharma of Dronachalam and Pavani Sreelata of Hyderabad highlighted the literary links of Annamayya Sankeertan to contemporary trends of Natha Shastra and classical literature.

Dr Vibhishana Sharma, Director of Annamacharya project, presided over the meeting. Gouripeddi Shankar Bhagavat, sub-editor Dr Narasimhacharyulu, programme assistant Kokila and others were present.

TTD Asthana Vidwan Dr Garimella Balakrishna Prasad thrilled the audience with Annamacharya Sankeertans.

