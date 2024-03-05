Live
- Jr NTR’s role in ‘War 2’ revealed; fans in big shock
- Gopichand unveils insights about his upcoming action extravaganza
- Rural romance flick ‘Raju GariAmmayi Naidu Gari Abbayi’set to release on Mar 9
- Domestic market remains range-bound
- Rapid Obesity Surge: India Faces Alarming Projections by 2030
- Google temporarily reinstates all delisted apps after Centre's intervention
- India, Korea can actively contribute to reshaping global order: EAM Jaishankar
- Maulana Siddiqui delaying trial in mass conversion case, UP govt tells Supreme Court
- India story revolves around robust earnings growth: HSBC's Van Der Linde
- LS polls: Congress likely to join hands with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu
Gouru Charita Reddy, is set to attend the Babu Super 6 Door to Door program at Kalluru Urban 19th Ward
Former Panyam MLA and TDP in-charge of Panyam,Gouru Charita Reddy, is set to attend the Babu Super 6 Door to Door program at Kalluru Urban 19th Ward,...
Former Panyam MLA and TDP in-charge of Panyam,Gouru Charita Reddy, is set to attend the Babu Super 6 Door to Door program at Kalluru Urban 19th Ward, Arundhati Nagar Beedi Workers' Colony tomorrow, Tuesday (05-03-2024) at 07:30 AM. The program, part of the "Babu Surety-Future" Guarantee program initiated by the Telugu Desam Party, aims to connect with the residents of the area and ensure their support.
Leaders and workers of the ward, as well as TDP and Janasena fans, are urged to participate in the event to make it a success. Mrs. Gauru Charita Reddy will be the chief guest at the program, which promises to be a significant gathering for the community.
