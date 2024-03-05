Former Panyam MLA and TDP in-charge of Panyam,Gouru Charita Reddy, is set to attend the Babu Super 6 Door to Door program at Kalluru Urban 19th Ward, Arundhati Nagar Beedi Workers' Colony tomorrow, Tuesday (05-03-2024) at 07:30 AM. The program, part of the "Babu Surety-Future" Guarantee program initiated by the Telugu Desam Party, aims to connect with the residents of the area and ensure their support.

Leaders and workers of the ward, as well as TDP and Janasena fans, are urged to participate in the event to make it a success. Mrs. Gauru Charita Reddy will be the chief guest at the program, which promises to be a significant gathering for the community.