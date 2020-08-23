Amaravati: Amaravati: While there is visible presence of police and private security guards on the roads and at the various premises, the incomplete structures in Amaravati fondly wait for someone to give them the final touches and make them livable.



The tall buildings remain uncared for more than 15 months, ever since there was a change in the government.

The agitation of the farmers, who had given away their fertile lands for a world class capital that was dreamt of five years ago, completed 250 days as of Sunday. They are protesting against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government's decision to create three capitals, reducing Amaravati to a mere legislative capital.

As the government asked the contractors to leave from the construction sites abruptly, the works executed with the public money remained unfinished. All the government complexes including the Secretariat, Assembly and High Court, bungalows of Ministers, Bureaucrats and High Court Judges were in different stage of completion, when they were asked to stop the works.

The apartments MLAs and MLCs Apartments, All India Service officials, Gazetted and Non Gazetted Officials apartments and others have been slowly turning into a no man land. On the other hand, the densely growing thorn trees giving the area a forest look.

The iron frames on the apartments and other buildings, which are incomplete are getting damage. Rain water is stagnating on the semi finished buildings.

Speaking to this correspondent, G Babu Rao, a poor farmer, who donated an acre land at Nelapadu village, to the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) said that they lost the hopes as Chief Minister did not even pay attention to the appeals and protests of the farmers. The only hope is on the Courts, he added. He said that Government repealed the APCRDA Act unlawfully at the disadvantage of the people who trusted it and surrendered 33,000 acrs of land for construction of world class capital city for the whole State, not only for the people living in Amaravati.

A tar road being damaged as the thorn trees encroach at the AP High Court in Amaravati.

Under progress High Court Judges Bungalows at Amaravati capital city.

The Government officials apartments at Amaravati capital city















