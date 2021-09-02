Government hospitals to get facelift under Nadu-Nedu: Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Ongole: Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that a 100-bed ICU complex on par with corporate hospitals is established in the Government General Hospital in Ongole.

The Minister, along with Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, inaugurated the new ICU wing constructed at cost of Rs 5 crore in GGH Ongole on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Chief Minister has initiated revolutionary changes in the public healthcare system and the government hospitals are receiving a facelift with the development activities under the Nadu- Nedu programme. He appreciated district Collector Pravin Kumar and the hospital management for bringing out the change and announced that they would establish another ICU ward with 100 beds soon.

He invited patrons and donors to come forward and participate in the development works of the government hospitals in the district.

MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said that the 100-bed ICU complex is established in the GGH Ongole to provide the best services to the people and bring names to the hospital. Collector Pravin Kumar said that they are taking all measures to handle the Covid third wave in the district. He thanked and appreciated the donors who came forward to contribute to the new ICU ward in the GGH Ongole.

Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Joint Collector Krishnaveni, GGH Superintendent Diguvinti Sriramulu, RMO Venugopal Reddy, EE Ravi and others also participated in the programme.