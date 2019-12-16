Government is awaiting for expert committee report on Amaravati: Botcha Satyanarayana

Amaravati: The AP government will take appropriate decision on the capital city Amaravati after the expert committee submit its report, explained the Minister for Municipal Administration B Satyanarayana in the Legislative Council on Monday, during a short duration discussion on the Capital city Amaravati progress. He further added that, the expert committee is examining and reviewing the procedure of execution and grounding of the works, projects in engineering departments, including in the Amaravati.

He also added that another expert committee, headed by academicians, constituted to undertake review of development plans initiated so far and suggest comprehensive development strategy for all round development of the entire state including Capital.

While reacting on the comments of the TDP MLC Rajendra Prasad, he said that the government has cancelled the third party transfer of the SCs lands in the capital city, which was in violation of the existing Laws. He blamed that then TDP allowed the third party registration of the SC lands in the capital city. There are about 2,600 acrs of such lands in Amaravati, out of which the state government has identified around 450 acrs so far and the remaining will be identified.

The government will take suitable action on these land conversions and violations.

Further, the minister blamed that the TDP government expanded the capital region from initial 217 Sq Kms to much bigger in order to benefit the kin of then CM N Chandrababu Naidu. He added that, Chandrababu Naidu allocated lands to his kin at Jaggayyapet in Krishna district and expanded the CRDA limits to facilitate the higher value to that lands.

Satyanarayana added that the soil at the present Amaravati capital is not suitable for construction of skyscrapers. For instance, the present temporary Assembly itself is constructed on 102 feet foundation. He also added that, then TDP government indulged in the corruption and hence the construction of the Assembly Complex incurred Rs 630 cr for just 6 lakh Sq Ft.

Before that, TDP leader Rajendra Prasad questioned that how could the YSRCP leaders take U turn. He said that then opposition leader and present CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy agreed in the Assembly to establish the capital city here in Amaravati. But now speaking against the construction of the capital.

Before adjourning the House, the Minister explained that they government has constituted an expert committee to study on the feasibility and they would take an appropriate decision based on the report being submitted by it.

The discussion will be continued on the same subject on Tuesday, the last working day of the ongoing Winter Session.

State government informed the House in a statement that, the Amaravati capital city is consisting of 25 villages and 29 habitations in an area of 217.23 Sq Km. More than 34,385 acrs of land is pooled from 28,518 farmers. 64,710 plots are returned out of which 39,299 plots are registered. Till date, Rs 790.13 cr is paid as annuity for 5 yrs and Rs 286.45 cr is paid as family pension to the landless poor.

There are 62 works, with a contractual value of Rs 42,170 cr were progress at various stages. For these works, the government spent around Rs 5,674 cr so far.

Loans for a total amount of Rs 5,335 cr raised from different sources including Rs 1275 cr from Hudco, Rs 2060 cr from Consortium of Banks, Rs 2000 cr from Amaravati Bonds. In addition, Government of India gave a grant of Rs 1500 cr as per the AP Reorganization Act.

APCRDA has allotted 1293 acrs to 130 organizations including government, private, religious, sports and educational institutions.

The project of Start up area development in 1691 acrs in partnership with Singapore Consortium is discontinued due to no progress, on mutual consent basis and the process of winding up of Amaravati Development Partners Private Limited is in progress as per applicable laws.