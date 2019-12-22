Government is likely to hold All party meeting in January on GN Rao committee's report

If the reports are to be believed from YSRCP circles, the Jagan Mohan Reddy govt is planning to hold All Party meeting on GN Rao's committee's report in January 2020. However, it is a known fact that the committee has said the need of decentralization in the administration and given the report accordingly to moot the three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool.

Earlier in TDP govt, Singapore companies have given draft master plans to build a metropolis with 217 sq km of capital and 8,603 sq km for the proposed 29 villages in Amravati, including Tuluru. The government has spent Rs 900 crore for this. The Singapore Master Plan outlines five stages of capital development. Target is set to be completed by 2029. It divides Amaravati into 21 zones.

The latest government set aside this entire process and came up with a master plan with the idea of formating 25 districts. As part of this, Tullamur, Mangalagiri and Tadepalli will be connected to Vijayawada. The 33,500 acres raised for the capital in Tuluru will be transformed into an education hub ... There are national private educational institutions like SRM and WIT in Tuluru. AIIMS is coming up in Mangalgiri. The government is planning to build two more bridges on the Krishna river along the Anantapur-Amaravati Express Highway. The latest plan is to develop Amravati.

The government says that the Rajbhavan, the High Court bench, the legislature and the ministers' residences are in Amaravati and that the farmers who have given the land will have no trouble. The government is planning to bring the rest of Guntur district to the regional development council of Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore. The final decision will be taken at the Cabinet meeting on 27th. In the first week of next month, the all-party meeting on the issue of decentralization of governance will be held on. It has to be seen how the political parties would react for all party meeting.