Government lands should be protected, demands TDP leader

Visakhapatnam: TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSRCP leaders are occupying five acres of government land in Siripuram with the support of the concerned officials.

Speaking at the media conference held at the TDP office here on Thursday, he said officials from the Social Welfare Department seized 3,600 yards of the land occupied by the YSRCP leaders recently. Srinivasa Rao questioned why the rest of the five acres of land was not seized.

He alleged that fabricated documents were created in the name of the trust members to occupy the CBCNC church lands. Further, Srinivasa Rao raised an objection over the issuing of TDR to government land and alleged that it's mentioned as the government land in the master plan also. In just three days, GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu signed the file without making any verification, he informed.

As soon as the TDP comes to power, Srinivasa Rao warned, an inquiry would be launched if the land is handed over to any private individuals. He demanded the district administration to seize the remaining government land and install warning signboards with immediate effect. TDP state secretary VSN Murthy Yadav, Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency general secretaries Pasarla Prasad and MD Nasir were present.