Government not vindictive, says Anil Kumar Yadav

Amaravati: Refuting the Opposition's allegations that the government is vindictive, Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav said that everyone was equal before law and the TDP leaders were playing cheap politics to gain political mileage.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the Minister said that Chandrababu Naidu was using the BC card to divert the public attention from the numerous welfare schemes being implemented by the State and to cover the misdeeds of his party activists.

Kollu Ravindra was arrested with proper evidence in the case related to murder of a BC leader and YSRCP activist. Does Naidu not care about that BC family which lost its breadwinner, the Minister asked. "Why did Kollu Ravindra try to escape when he was not involved," the Minister asked.

He said that Naidu should be ashamed for backing tainted leaders and those who ill-treated women. Ayyannapatrudu used abusive language against a woman and the government took action against him. Similarly, Atchannaidu was arrested for looting Rs 150 crore of public money from the ESI accounts.

Amidst all these, Chandrababu Naidu has been crying foul stating that the government is vindictive and targeting BCs. He should know that this is totally wrong and no one is above law.

The Minister stated that Naidu failed to deliver the promises he made to BC welfare during his term. "Only Rs 15,000 crore was spent for BCs against his promised amount of Rs 50,000 crore in his five years in office. "He has been using BCs as a vote bank and for playing caste politics.

But Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had spent Rs 20,000 crore towards the welfare of BCs in just a span of one year," the Minister said.

Even in the forthcoming house site distribution of the total 30 lakh sites, 22 lakh houses are being given to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities, he pointed out.