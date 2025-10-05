Government strives for the welfare of poor, middle class: Anam

Ongole: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy inaugurated the ‘Auto DrivarlaSevalo’ programme, alongside Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, and presented cheques to the beneficiaries in a festive atmosphere, at the Mini Stadium in Ongole on Saturday.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Anam emphasised that the coalition government was fulfilling its ‘Super Six’ election promises despite financial constraints.

He noted that while the previous government provided only Rs 10000 to select beneficiaries, the current administration was ensuring that Rs 15000 reaches every eligible driver annually under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

He announced that a total of 2,90,669 eligible auto drivers in the state received a total of Rs 436 crore, which was directly deposited into their bank accounts. In Prakasam district alone, he said, 11356 beneficiaries receive Rs 17.03 crore, with 2401 drivers in the Ongole constituency receiving Rs 3.60 crore.

MP Sreenivasulu Reddy explained that the scheme was designed with foresight, considering the potential impact of the free bus service on the livelihoods of auto drivers. He said that the government introduced this financial support to ensure their economic stability. MLA Janardhana Rao highlighted that despite economic challenges, the state government is spending approximately Rs 49759 crore on welfare programs for the poor, systematically implementing all Super Six guarantees.

Joint Collector Ronanki Gopala Krishna provided a constituency-wise breakdown of disbursements and urged eligible drivers who haven’t received benefits to apply at their village or ward secretariat. He also advised auto drivers to prioritize passenger safety and comply with government regulations while providing their services.

Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, DTC Suseela, AMC Chairman S Venkat Rao, community leaders, district officials, and a large gathering of auto drivers attended the event.