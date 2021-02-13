Government to fill 35% seats in private universities in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review meeting on higher education discussed amending AP Private University Act, 2006, and enquired about the reopening of colleges and conducting of classes post Covid-19 pandemic.

During the review at camp office at Tadepalli on Friday, the proposals were made for amendments to AP Private University Act, 2006 focusing on providing quality education to the students who are socially and financially backward and fill 35 per cent seats under government quota in private universities.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to set highest standards for newly coming up private universities and converting existing colleges into private universities.

It has been decided to introduce the amendment bill of AP Private University Act, 2006, in coming Assembly session. Discussing aided colleges, it was opined that they should be handed over to either government or private totally, if they cannot be run independently.

It was decided to introduce English as medium of instruction in all degree colleges like engineering and medical colleges. The Chief Minister directed the officials to come up with appropriate courses so that students do not get in trouble due to the immediate introduction of English as medium of instruction and introduce them in the curriculum of first year of degree course. He also directed introduction of English as medium of instruction in Intermediate education and print the textbooks in both Telugu and English languages for the convenience of students.

He said the employment opportunities will be increased for students with the government measures and it would be difficult for BA and B Com students to excel in the competitive world without English. He asked the officials to prepare a curriculum that would create employment opportunities for the students. He said awareness on basic financial activities such as stock markets should be created among B Com students which will create scope for self-employment. Good courses are available online and directed the officials to add those courses in the curriculum.

The Chief Minister said revolutionary changes will come up in education and skill sectors with introduction of unlimited internet access in every village along with providing laptops to students at affordable prices through schemes like Amma Vodi and Vasati Devena.

He said there should be no place for recommendations in university recruitments and they should be conducted transparently and qualified staff should be present in universities. The Chief Minister has approved for Wi-Fi protocol project for online learning. Connection can be given for up to 500 users simultaneously through remote device. The range of each remote device is 100 metre. Connection can be made through laptop, tab and TV. Data can be transferred in seconds. Devices can use that facility even after the internet facility is available.

Higher education principal secretary Satish Chandra, AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) chairperson Justice V Eshwaraiah, APHERMC chairman K Hemachandra Reddy and other officials were present.