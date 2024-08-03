Government to resume push for drip irrigation

Vijayawada : Minister for agriculture K Atchannaidu directed the officials to take up registration for distributing drip irrigation equipment to farmers immediately.

Addressing a review meeting on drip irrigation at the Secretariat on Friday, the minister said the YSRCP government completely neglected drip irrigation system and failed to clear the dues to the tune of Rs 1,167 crore to companies which supplied equipment. He said the state government released Rs 176 crore to clear the dues and requested the companies to supply equipment.

Atchannaidu said that a target was set to implement drip irrigation in three lakh hectare this year to benefit farmers to get an additional income of Rs 3,450 crore. During 2015-18, AP stood in first place in implementing drip irrigation. However, former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy neglected the drip irrigation, he said.

The minister said at present, drip irrigation is being implemented in horticulture covering 55 per cent . He directed the officials to make efforts to achieve cent per cent implementation of drip irrigation.

Horticulture and fisheries secretary Ahmed Babu, director of horticulture K Srinivasulu and APMIDP project office B Haranatha Reddy were present.