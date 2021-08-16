Government urged to scrap GO on women welfare secretaries: Nara Lokesh

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh has demanded the YSRCP government immediately to withdraw the GO No 59 and stop changing the women welfare secretaries of village and ward secretariats into women police constables.

Lokesh urged the government not to play with the lives of the women welfare secretaries who were not at all interested to wear khaki dress at this juncture. They were assigned women welfare activities in their official job chart but now they were being asked to take up policing duties as well.

In a statement here on Sunday, Lokesh advised the Chief Minister not to cause any embarrassment or harm to the women welfare secretaries with his 'Tughlaq decisions'. The GO No 59 issued on June 23 was totally thoughtless and it should be scrapped. The women secretaries have strongly objected to this in front of the superiors and top officers who were not trying to provide any solution till now.

He said that the women welfare secretaries had written to him, seeking their party support for starting an agitation against GO 59 on their behalf. The government should favourably consider their demand for bringing their services under the women and child welfare department. The demand of the women welfare secretaries was justifiable since they were recruited for the purpose of women and child welfare activities only.

Lokesh said that the YSRCP government should make the women welfare secretaries an integral part of the women welfare department and accordingly they should be spared from the policing duties. The GO 59 should be scrapped as it was in violation of the job notification based on which the recruitment was taken up and completed, he said.