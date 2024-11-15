Governor Abdul Nazeer pays tributes to Pandit Nehru

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, on his 135th birth anniversary, by offering flowers to his portrait at a programme held in Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had a great love for roses and children as he often compared the two by saying that children are like buds in a garden and they should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.

The Governor recalled the contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in shaping the nation’s education sector and his belief in scientific knowledge, reasoning, and rationality, as the basis of all learning and laid the foundation for the country’s scientific and industrial progress as first Prime Minister of the country.

Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, Secretary to Governor and other officers and staff members were also present on the occasion.