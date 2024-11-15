  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Governor Abdul Nazeer pays tributes to Pandit Nehru

Governor Abdul Nazeer pays tributes to Pandit Nehru
x
Highlights

Reminds that first PM’s belief in scientific knowledge, reasoning, and rationality laid the foundation for the country’s scientific and industrial progress

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, on his 135th birth anniversary, by offering flowers to his portrait at a programme held in Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had a great love for roses and children as he often compared the two by saying that children are like buds in a garden and they should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.

The Governor recalled the contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in shaping the nation’s education sector and his belief in scientific knowledge, reasoning, and rationality, as the basis of all learning and laid the foundation for the country’s scientific and industrial progress as first Prime Minister of the country.

Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, Secretary to Governor and other officers and staff members were also present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick