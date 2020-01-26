Governor addresses people on Republic Day, emphasises on Decentralise of development in state

State governor Biswabhushan Harichandan in his Republic Day message to the people of Andhra Pradesh said that guided by the noble principles , the Andhra Pradesh government emphasizing in equitable distribution of resources and caring for balanced development of all regions and took a historic decision recently in the cabinet to decentralize and distribution of capital functions for the state of Andhra Pradesh with Executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool.

He further said Decentralisation of administration brings people closer to government and arrests fissiparous and divisive tendencies which arise out of frustration caused due to unequal opportunities and concentration of wealth. Governor in his message highlighted the welfare schemes being executed in the state.