Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan launches poster on ICRS Centenary Cycle Rally

Vijayawada: Governor and president of AP State Branch of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Biswa Bhusan Harichandan launched the poster on the Centenary Cycle Rally from Srikakulam to Vijayawada, starting from March 16 to March 25, commemorating 100 years of humanitarian services of Red Cross in India.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the self-less service rendered by IRCS volunteers during Covid-19 lockdown period is praiseworthy. He said that the centenary cycle rally would create more awareness among youth and motivate them to join the Red Cross movement in large numbers and participate in its voluntary activities such as blood donation, tree plantation and others.

He advised the IRCS officials to take care of health and safety of the cyclists participating in the rally and to take all precautionary measures and follow all Covid-19 guidelines during the rally.

Dr A Sridhar Reddy, chairman of AP State Branch of Red Cross informed the Governor that the Red Cross centenary cycle rally is the first of its kind in the country and will be taken up in two routes from Srikakulam-Vijayawada and Anantapur-Vijayawada and about 100-200 cyclists are expected to join the rally.

AK Parida, general secretary of the Red Cross said the centenary cycle rally will highlight three themes – Plant a Tree – Save Earth, Donate Blood – Save Life and clean environment for healthy life.