Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan wants to speed up piped water supply to schools

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan in a virtual review meeting from Raj Bhavan here on Monday with chief secretary Nilam Sawhney and the officials of departments concerned on implementation of '100 days campaign' under Jal Jeevan Mission, told them to expedite the provision of piped water to schools and anganwadi centres throughout the state.

The Governor recalled that provision of piped water to schools and anganwadi centres under the '100 days campaign' starting from October 2, was launched by the Prime Minister under Jal Jeevan Mission across the country in all states and the Union Territories, as it will have a positive impact on children's health and help in their holistic growth.

He said children are more prone to water-borne diseases like typhoid, dysentery, diarrhoea and cholera among others and consumption of unsafe water is likely to have debilitating effect on them. "The '100 days campaign' should be implemented in all schools and anganwadi centres on a mission mode by involving gram panchayats, village water and sanitation committees, NGOs, Self-Help Groups and others," he said.

Chief secretary Nilam Sawhney briefed the Governor on the action plans prepared to provide piped water to schools, anganwadi centres and panchayat buildings and said funds for the same have been provided under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

She said out of 95,66,332 rural households, 33 per cent have been covered with tap connections and it is targeted to achieve 100 per cent coverage by 2024. She further said 44,782 schools (45 per cent) and 55,607 anganwadi centres (35 per cent) are already covered with piped water under the state government's flagship programme 'Naadu-Nedu' and 100 per cent coverage under the '100 days campaign' will be ensured by end of December, this year.

Principal secretary, panchayat raj and rural development Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, principal secretary of education B Rajasekhar, principal secretary of women and child development Anuradha also participated in the meeting.

Earlier, Mukesh Kumar Meena, secretary to Governor, in his opening remarks explained the objectives of the '100 days campaign' envisaged to provide piped water to schools and anganwadi centres under the Jal Jeevan Mission.