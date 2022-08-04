Governor Biswabhusan administers oath to new judges of APHC

Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday administered the oath of office to four judges and three additional judges appointed newly to the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The new judges were sworn in at an official function at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada. Adusumilli Venkata Ravindrababu, Vakkalagadda Radhakrishna Krupasagar, Bandaru Syamsundar and Vutukuru Srinivas were sworn in as Judges of the High Court.

Boppana Varahalakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi, Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao and Duppala Venkata Ramana were sworn in as Additional Judges of the High Court. With this, the total number of judges in the High Court, including the Chief Justice, went up to 30. Judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court, Principal Secretary R Muthyala Raju, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, Joint Secretary to Governor PS Surya Prakash and other officials and non-officials attended the programme.