Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan approves AP budget ordinance for three months

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Sunday approved Andhra Pradesh Budget Ordinance. The Governor approved the ordinance drafted by the AP for a period of three months. With this, the government issued orders approving the budget ordinance. A total expenditure of Rs.70,994.98 crore was sanctioned for a period of three months. The ordinance came into force after the approval of the governor.



It is learnt that the AP has drafted the government's budget ordinance for a period of three months and the cabinet approved it on Friday. The funds are used to pay the salaries of government employees and to implement government schemes. For the second year in a row, the AP government approved the budget in the form of an ordinance. With the latest ordinance, there is still ambiguity over the conduct of assembly sessions in April.

The government will approve the full budget in the assembly sessions. The government has brought this ordinance to manage the current expenditure as the 2020-21 financial year ends on March 31.