Governor flags off Red Cross mobile health van

Vijayawada: Governor and president of the state branch of Indian Red Cross Society Biswabhusan Harichandan flagged off a mobile health van of the Red Cross Society at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

The Governor formally handed over the mobile health van to district collector Dilli Rao and district chairman of Red Cross Society Dr Samaram.

Dr A Sridhar Reddy, chairman and AK Parida, general secretary of AP state branch of IRCS briefed the Governor that they received 14 mobile health vans sponsored by Canadian Red Cross and each van is equipped with necessary medical equipment for emergency treatment, spot blood collection and vaccine administration and others.

The Governor appreciated the services provided by the AP state branch and various district branches of Indian Red Cross Society to the needy people of the state. Principal Secretary to Governor Anil Kumar Singhal, joint secretary P Suryaprakash, deputy secretary Narayanaswamy were also present on the occasion.