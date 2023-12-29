Governor flags off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Visakhapatnam: In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ideas, Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer has called upon citizens, public representatives to participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and strive hard to achieve development goals.

Participating as chief guest at the programme held at AU Convention Centre in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the Governor flagged off the Sankalp Yatra IEC mobile van, inaugurated an exhibition and went around the stalls set up at the venue.

Various flagship welfare programmes implemented by the Government of India aid in making people self-reliant. By 2047, India will be one among the developed countries, the Governor said.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Nazeer mentioned that the Central government is designing and implementing various schemes for the poor. He stated that the main objective of the yatra is to provide financial benefits to the needy.

GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma said the corporation is striving hard for the development of Visakhapatnam by implementing various Union government schemes.

The Commissioner briefed the schemes implemented in the corporation so far, the expenditure incurred and the details of the beneficiaries.

Earlier, the Governor participated in a tree plantation programme.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Solomon Arokyaraj stated that every eligible person should understand the objectives of the yatra and derive benefits and exhorted them to participate in the yatra.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Joint Collector KS Viswanathan, AU in-charge VC K Samata, GVMC officials and corporators were present.