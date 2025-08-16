Governor hosts ‘At Home’ on I- Day

Vijayawada: Onthe occasion of 79th Independence Day, Governor S Abdul Nazeer and First Lady Sameera Nazeer, hosted ‘AT HOME’ function at Raj Bhavan lawns here on Friday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu along with his wife N Bhuvaneswari, Chief Justice of High Court of Andhra Pradesh Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur along with his wife Gudiya Thakur, Dy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan along with his wife Anna Lezhneva, graced the occasion.

Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council Zakia Khanam, Minister of IT & HRD N Lokesh, Minister of Mines and Geology Kollu Ravindra, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Judges of High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Information Commissioner and Commissioners of AP Information Commission, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, All India Service officers, Leaders of politicalparties, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police, NTR District Collector, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner, and other dignitaries including Defence Service personnel, sportspersons, Padma awardees, Members of the Media, Freedom Fighters, Special Invitees including Frontline workers, merit students, NGOs, were among other dignitaries have attended the function.

Governor Abdul Nazeer went around the venue and greeted all the guests and wished them on Independence Day.