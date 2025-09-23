Governor invited to Vijayawada Utsav

Vijayawada: S Abdul Nazeer was formally called on by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath along with members of the Vijayawada Utsav Committee at Raj Bhavan here on Monday. MP Sivanath extended an invitation to the Governor to attend the upcoming Vijayawada Utsav and briefed him on the festival’s vision of transforming Vijayawada into a global cultural hub. He explained that arrangements have been made across four major venues in the city, combining spiritual ambiance, traditional arts, modern music, and entertainment to offer a unique experience for devotees, residents, and visitors from India and abroad.

“Vijayawada Utsav is a cultural platform that will bring national and international recognition to the city. With each passing year, the festival will grow in scale and create new opportunities for Vijayawada’s development,” Sivanath told the Governor. He emphasised that the long-term vision of the Utsav is to attract tourists, artistes, and spiritual leaders from across the globe, further establishing Vijayawada’s cultural prominence. Governor Abdul Nazeer lauded MP Sivanath’s foresight and noble intentions, extending his best wishes for the success of the festival. Utsav Committee member Muttavarapu Muralikrishna and others were also present at the meeting.