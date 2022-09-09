Governor to inaugurate expo on Gandhi in October

Vijayawada(NTR District): Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will inaugurate Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi Celebrations-cum-Exhibition in which various stalls will be arranged reflecting Gandhian idea of sustainable development, to be held in Vijayawada in October.

The representatives of 'Gandhi Global Family' met the Governor here on Thursday and invited him to inaugurate the exhibition.

Gandhian literature, village handicrafts, Ayurveda and nature cure, millets, organic farming,

water harvesting, soil conservation, earth friendly utensils made of

clay, cotton, jute, and handloom material will be on display at the exhibition.

Chairman Dr Gunna Rajender Reddy, Chief Advisor Gona Reddy and Member P Giridhar of Gandhi Global Family presented Gandhi literature and handloom shawl and bags to the Governor and explained about their activities to spread Gandhian ideology in two Telugu states since 2018.

As part of Gandhi Jayanthi, weeklong celebrations will be held from September 26 to October 2 at NTR Stadium in Hyderabad. They said that the need of the hour is to take up concerted efforts in order to achieve sustainable and integrated development without causing any damage to nature and live in harmony with nature and other living beings and save planet and all living beings.